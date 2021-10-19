smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Price Hits $0.15

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $32,556.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

