Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading 0.8% Higher

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and last traded at GBX 1,900 ($24.82). 449,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 463,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,899.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,802.50.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Smithson Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithson Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.