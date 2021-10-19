Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Tops $958,769.25

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $958,769.25 and $801,006.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00065796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.56 or 0.99624964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.54 or 0.06069372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars.

