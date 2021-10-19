Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,458.33

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,458.33 ($84.38) and traded as low as GBX 3,619 ($47.28). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,675 ($48.01), with a volume of 436,355 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKG. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,049.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,458.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

