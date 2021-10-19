Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 4,055 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40.

On Monday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. 18,708,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,830,053. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

