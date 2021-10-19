Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 8,874 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40.

On Monday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. 18,708,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,830,053. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after buying an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

