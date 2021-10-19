SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.14

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.14 and traded as high as C$33.57. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$33.51, with a volume of 355,127 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SNC. TD Securities boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.14. The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

