Snowball Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $227,501.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00064498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00067899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.85 or 0.99969692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.19 or 0.05963979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020847 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,829,586 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,944 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

