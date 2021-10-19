SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $152,163.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $152,163.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.62 or 0.00026049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

