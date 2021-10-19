Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.88

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 15369418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNG. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,404,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,650,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,050,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

