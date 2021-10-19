SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.64. Approximately 7,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42.

