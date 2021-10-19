SolGold (LON:SOLG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.77% from the company’s current price.
LON:SOLG traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 27.62 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.56. The stock has a market cap of £633.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.
SolGold Company Profile
