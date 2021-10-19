SolGold (LON:SOLG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.77% from the company’s current price.

LON:SOLG traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 27.62 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.56. The stock has a market cap of £633.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

