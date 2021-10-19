SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.11

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.11 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 27.51 ($0.36). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,077,041 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.56. The firm has a market cap of £635.39 million and a P/E ratio of -34.63.

SolGold Company Profile (LON:SOLG)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

