Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 5,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Research analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Soligenix in the second quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soligenix in the second quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the second quarter worth $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soligenix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Soligenix by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

