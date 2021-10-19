SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $272.09 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 171.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $90.65 million and $272.09 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 224.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00085353 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00020699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,321,873 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

