Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence Sells 65,237 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,309. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

