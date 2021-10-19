Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

SONVY stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. Sonova has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

