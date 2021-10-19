Sora Validator Token Reaches Market Cap of $381,780.74 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $381,780.74 and $51,595.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,954.42 or 1.00113132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.16 or 0.00656150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,591 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

