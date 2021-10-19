South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $51.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of SPFI opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $436.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.