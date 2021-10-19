South32 (LON:S32) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

S32 opened at GBX 210.34 ($2.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.12 ($2.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

