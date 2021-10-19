Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southside Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Southside Bancshares worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

