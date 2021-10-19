Sovos Brands (SOVO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ: SOVO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,600. Sovos Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

