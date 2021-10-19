S&P Global (SPGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.950-$13.150 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $447.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.08. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

