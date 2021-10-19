SparkPoint (SRK) Price Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $36.51 million and approximately $778,764.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00040737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00088734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,958,105 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

