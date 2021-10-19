SparksPay (SPK) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $40,007.55 and approximately $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,675,914 coins and its circulating supply is 10,444,957 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

