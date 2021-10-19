Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Down 28.3% in September

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TMTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,532. Spartacus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

