SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 183,533 shares.The stock last traded at $43.36 and had previously closed at $43.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,363,000 after acquiring an additional 226,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after acquiring an additional 70,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 570,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

