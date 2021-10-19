SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 435,102 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $51.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,613,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

