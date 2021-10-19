SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $166.99

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.99 and last traded at $166.99, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

