Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

