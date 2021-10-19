Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

