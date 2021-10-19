Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Down 84.1% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spiking has traded 84.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00194134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00089680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

