SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $647,563.99 and $873.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.39 or 1.00309862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00301003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.30 or 0.00475425 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00188850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

