Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SPT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.99. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06).

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 132 shares of company stock worth $37,518.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

