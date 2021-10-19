Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $81,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

