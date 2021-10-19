Splinterlands Reaches Market Cap of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00099909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,411.43 or 1.00432275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.55 or 0.05982954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

