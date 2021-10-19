SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam Sells 38,340 Shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SWTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 118,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,816. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 119.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 195,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

