Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

