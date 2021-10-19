SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Up 25.1% in September

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPXC opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPX by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

