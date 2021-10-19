Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 1,338 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $23,294.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 692,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,210. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

