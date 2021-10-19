SSE (LON:SSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,621.13 ($21.18).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,588.50 ($20.75) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,618.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,548.82. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,238.42 ($16.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,688.05 ($22.05). The stock has a market cap of £16.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

