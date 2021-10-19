SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Down 31.7% in September

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

