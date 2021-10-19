STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Up 7%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.20 and last traded at $126.19. 16,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 533,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

