Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Shares Up 7.5%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.97. 592,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 851,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.39% of Stable Road Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

