StakerDAO (STKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $813.00

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. StakerDAO has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $813.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00100089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,142.40 or 0.99737420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.42 or 0.05977734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020981 BTC.

StakerDAO Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

