Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.62 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $598,272.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.94 or 1.00306503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.62 or 0.06002645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

