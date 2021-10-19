STARSHIP (STARSHIP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,928.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $7.46 million and $73,928.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00064498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00067899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.85 or 0.99969692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.19 or 0.05963979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020847 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

