StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.42. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.62 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in StarTek by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in StarTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in StarTek by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in StarTek by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

