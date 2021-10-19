State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,750,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in State Street by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 994,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.