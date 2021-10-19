Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663,226 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Steelcase worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 11.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Steelcase by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 311,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

